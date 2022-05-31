North Carolina teacher resigns after reports of transgender pregnant man picture shown to preschoolers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teacher from a North Carolina preschool class in Wake County resigned after reports she introduced LGBTQ+ flashcards to students, local media reported Tuesday.

The Progress Pride Flag Rainbow Families teaches colors to kids through the lens of LGBTQ+ lesbian and gay couples and their children "of diverse races, ages, sexualities, genders, and abilities," according to a product description. Under the color "White," the flashcard appears to show a transgender man who is pregnant.

The North Carolina school, Ballentine Elementary, said the flashcards were concerning and were not part of the official curriculum.

"An initial review determined that flashcards were not tied to the district’s Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich or extend the curriculum and were used without the principal's review, knowledge and/or approval," the school's spokesperson, Lisa Luten, said.

Parents around the county have complained about LGBTQ+ curricula seeping into classrooms. A Fox News poll released May 4 found that 55% of Americans favor banning educating kids younger than fourth grade about transgender identity and sexual orientation.

New York City has a series of books in its Mosaic Independent Reading Collection that focuses on teaching children as young as first grade and Kindergarten about LGBTQ+ and other left-wing issues. Brooklyn parent leader, Vito Labella, told Fox News Digital that he frequently gets calls from concerned parents who are worried about transgender and critical race theory-derived curricula being taught to their young children.

"They are terrified to speak up," said Labella.

An Illinois school district released a curriculum that teaches kindergartners about the pride flag as well as LGBTQ+ terminology such as the words gay, lesbian, non-binary and queer.