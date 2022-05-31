Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

North Carolina teacher resigns after reports of transgender pregnant man picture shown to preschoolers

The North Carolina school said the Progress Pride Flag Rainbow Families flashcards were not part of its curriculum

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
A teacher from a North Carolina preschool class in Wake County resigned after reports she introduced LGBTQ+ flashcards to students, local media reported Tuesday. 

The Progress Pride Flag Rainbow Families teaches colors to kids through the lens of LGBTQ+ lesbian and gay couples and their children "of diverse races, ages, sexualities, genders, and abilities," according to a product description. Under the color "White," the flashcard appears to show a transgender man who is pregnant.

KIRK CAMERON: PUBLIC SCHOOLS GROOMING KIDS WITH CRITICAL RACE THEORY, 'SEXUAL CHAOS,' AND 'RACIAL CONFUSION'

LGBT themed cards a preschool teacher was using to teach kids colors

LGBT themed cards a preschool teacher was using to teach kids colors (NC Speaker Tim Moore)

The North Carolina school, Ballentine Elementary, said the flashcards were concerning and were not part of the official curriculum. 

"An initial review determined that flashcards were not tied to the district’s Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich or extend the curriculum and were used without the principal's review, knowledge and/or approval," the school's spokesperson, Lisa Luten, said. 

Fox New Digital reached out for comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

File photo - A woman holds rainbow flags for the grand entry at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 26, 2015.

File photo - A woman holds rainbow flags for the grand entry at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 26, 2015. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Parents around the county have complained about LGBTQ+ curricula seeping into classrooms. A Fox News poll released May 4 found that 55% of Americans favor banning educating kids younger than fourth grade about transgender identity and sexual orientation. 

New York City has a series of books in its Mosaic Independent Reading Collection that focuses on teaching children as young as first grade and Kindergarten about LGBTQ+ and other left-wing issues. Brooklyn parent leader, Vito Labella, told Fox News Digital that he frequently gets calls from concerned parents who are worried about transgender and critical race theory-derived curricula being taught to their young children. 

'Julian is a Mermaid' by Jessica Love.

'Julian is a Mermaid' by Jessica Love. (Julian is a Mermaid )

"They are terrified to speak up," said Labella.

An Illinois school district released a curriculum that teaches kindergartners about the pride flag as well as LGBTQ+ terminology such as the words gay, lesbian, non-binary and queer. 

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.