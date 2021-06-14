North Carolina's lieutenant governor blasts rising crime, anti-cop sentiment in liberal cities

North Carolina Republican Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson sounded off Monday on "Fox News Primetime" on the rising crime and the widespread disrespect our police and law enforcement currently face.

BRIAN KILMEADE, HOST: What's your reaction to what's happening in Baltimore [with crime]? Not unique, is it?

NORTH CAROLINA'S LIEUTENATNT GOVERNOR DETAILS AMERICA'S SUCCESS STORY AND WORTH ETHIC

MARK ROBINSON: No, it's not. Unfortunately it's systemic across the nation. We see these left-wing Democrats who are incapable of correctly running cities and they are actually running them straight into the ground. It's a common theme.

…

America had better wake up quick: One thing this nation has been pleased with is a vast amount of decent hardworking honest young men and women who are willing to be police officers and the vast majority of them do a fantastic job. If we don't change the trend that we currently see in politics, where elected officials are not backing up police officers, and in fact are throwing them under the bus of the we will miss the days of the good old friendly cop on the beat and we are just going to fall into chaos.

…

The city I'm from -- Greensboro -- is overrun with crime. And the reason why it's overrun with crime is because we have ineffective city council and even more ineffective mayor. … They are handcuffing the police and not allowing them to be proactive if fighting crime.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: