North Carolina 13-year-old hailed as hero for protecting teacher during shooting: 'I was a part of his team'

A 13-year-old is being celebrated as a hero in his North Carolina community after he sprang into action to protect his teacher when gunfire erupted at a middle school football game.

Middle school football player Bobby Holloman and the teacher he saved, Donald Weller, joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to recall the scary incident that had many running for their lives.

"It was very scary because I've never been through anything like that," Holloman told co-host Todd Piro.

The shooting, which took place last week outside the Lumberton High School football stadium last Wednesday night, left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

Robeson County Schools District said St. Pauls Middle and the Lumberton Jr. High teams were playing against each other in a championship game when gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The reaction on the field was caught on video.

"Somebody is shooting here!" a member of the crowd could be heard saying as others are screaming.



Players sprinted from the field, while others took cover on the ground.

"Bobby had just spent the last hour and 15 minutes being part of a team, and he was still part of that team," Weller said. "And I was out there on the field with him, therefore, I was a part of his team at the time."



Despite the tragic occurrence, Weller commended Holloman for his courage and quick thinking during the time of the shooting.

"We love Bobby," Weller said. "He's been a hero… through the school. I know Bobby has been getting balloons and flowers and thank you's. And… even myself, I've been getting hugs and everyone is glad to see me well and okay, so the day after the game was a pretty emotional day."

Tre Britt, a Robeson County school board member, released a statement on the shooting, praising the teams for their smart and fast-acting response to the harrowing incident.

"The football players from Lumberton Junior & St. Pauls Middle worked hard to reach that stage, and they will be recognized for their efforts with a trophy presentation," the statement read. "They deserve that moment, and it's already in the works!"

As of Thursday, an investigation remains ongoing , and police say agencies including the ATF are investigating.

