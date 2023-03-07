Non-binary therapist in Cosby BBC doc supports ‘fetish’ where men can drug, sleep with unconscious women

A self-described "superfat queer bisexual non-binary therapist" featured in a new documentary on Bill Cosby suggested men could pay consenting women to engage in sex acts while unconscious and under the influence of drugs.

During an appearance in the BBC documentary "We Need to Talk about Cosby," clinical social worker and sex therapist Sonalee Rashatwar (they/he) said "sex negativity" causes instances of sexual assault and proposed an alternative "idyllically sex-positive world."

"If we actually grappled with the fact that sex negativity is what causes this type of behavior then we could create a world, an idyllically sex-positive world, where someone is able to pay conscious women to come and be drugged so that I can get my kink out—my fetish on having sex with unconscious people," Rashatwar says in the video.

"There’s a consensual way to do that," they added.

Rashatwar did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BILL COSBY RELEASED FROM PENNSYLVANIA PRISON AFTER SEX ASSAULT CASE THROWN OUT

Their suggestion is illegal in most parts of the world and The United States for several reasons.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS), both Fourth Amendment jurisprudence and a wide range of other legal doctrines recognizes that an individual’s consent "must be voluntary, and the individual must be free to make a choice not to consent, and to withdraw or revoke consent at any time."

In the Supreme Court case Mitchell v. Wisconsin, SCOTUS noted that in the law of rape, a person’s consent to sexual intercourse while conscious does not authorize his or her partner to have sexual intercourse while the consenting party is unconscious.

"This is so even if she has expressly agreed, while conscious, to sexual intercourse while she is unconscious, precisely because she would be unable to withdraw or revoke such consent during intercourse," the court wrote.

COSBY IN VIDEO TESTIMONY DENIES SEX ABUSE OF TEEN IN 1970S

Additionally, many state laws note that consensual sex becomes a form of prostitution and, as such, is illegal as soon as one party offers cash to another in exchange for sex and that money is voluntarily accepted.

Rashatwar received a Master of Social Work and Master of Education in Human Sexuality from Wider University in 2016 and has been working in the field of anti-violence for over ten years, according to their website.

They first rose to prominence in 2016 after describing thinness as a "white supremacist beauty ideal."

Since then, they have been featured or hosted by numerous media groups and colleges, including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Playboy, SHOWTIME, The Philadelphia Inquirer and more.

HANNIBAL BURESS SAID THE FALLOUT FROM HIS BILL COSBY RAPE JOKE WAS 'CRAZY' IN 2015

Rashatwar has traced "contemporary fatphobia" to "colonial brutality" and has said "curing anti-fatness" would require the dismantling of society’s foundation.

"I love to talk about undoing Western civilization because it’s just so romantic to me," they said in 2019.

Their area of expertise, according to Rashatwar's about page, include "sexual colonization," "South Asian sexuality," "disability justice and healthism," "decolonial sexualities," "sexual trauma," and "fat positive wellness."

Rashatwar is also the co-owner of "Radical Therapy Center" and specializes in treating sexual trauma, diet trauma, racial or immigrant trauma, South Asian family abuse and offers "fat positive sexual healthcare."

Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian — and this one calls NBC Universal, a studio and a production company, complicit in the abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.