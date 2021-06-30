Hannibal Buress said the fallout from his Bill Cosby rape joke was 'crazy' in 2015

A joke made by comedian Hannibal Buress back in 2014 prompted dozens of women to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby.

Buress previously opened up about the fallout after his infamous Cosby rape joke.

"I was like, ‘Oh that’s crazy,’ and then I shut my laptop," Buress said during an interview with Fox 411 back in 2015.

Buress’ joke in 2014 prompted dozens of women to come forward with assault allegations against "The Cosby Show" actor.

"It’s even worse because Bill Cosby has the f--kin’ smuggest old Black man public persona that I hate," Buress said during his joke at the time, according to Business Insider.

"He gets on TV, ‘Pull your pants up Black people, I was on TV in the ‘80s! I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom!’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches. ’I don't curse on stage!' But yeah you're a rapist, so… I'd take you saying lots of ‘motherf--kers’ on Bill Cosby himself if you weren't a rapist."

Cosby was released from prison after a Pennsylvania court overturned his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. The court claimed it had found the prosecutor on the case had violated an agreement made with a different prosecutor that prevented Cosby from being charged.

Cosby had been serving a three-to-ten year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.