Noem dismisses Jeffries' warnings as DHS considers arrests of Democratic lawmakers after ICE facility clash

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is pushing back against warnings from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it is considering arrests of Democratic lawmakers who allegedly clashed with federal officers outside a ICE detention center in Newark, N.J.

Jeffries strongly criticized the potential arrests, calling them a "red line" the department should not cross.

"They’ll find out," Jeffries said, warning DHS against targeting elected officials for what they’ve described as oversight.

But Noem dismissed his comments, saying political threats would not interfere with law enforcement duties.

"This wasn’t oversight. This was committing felonies," the secretary said during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday night. "I can’t believe they act like this, and then defend it."

The controversy stems from an incident last week in which several House Democrats from the Garden State attempted to enter an ICE facility without prior clearance. According to DHS, when access was denied, tensions escalated, resulting in a physical altercation between lawmakers and ICE officers.

"We had members of Congress assaulting law enforcement officers," Noem said. "They were cooperating with criminals to create criminal acts, and then they're saying that they were providing oversight."

A DHS press release described the lawmakers as having "stormed the gate" of the detention facility, calling the event not just a political stunt but a serious threat to officer and detainee safety. "Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

She added that the department would have facilitated a formal tour had the lawmakers followed proper protocol. DHS also released information about some of the migrants currently being held in the facility, with many facing charges in the United States or abroad for homicide, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon.

"What are they [lawmakers] trying to do?" questioned Noem. "Release these people back into the country so that there could be more Laken Rileys, so there can be more Jocelyn Nungarays?"

During the altercation, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for trespassing. Bodycam footage of the arrest shows him being led away in handcuffs.

Baraka, who is running for New Jersey governor as a Democrat, denies he did anything wrong.

Noem stopped short of confirming whether the members of Congress involved will be arrested. She reiterated that her department would uphold the law and continue their mission of making sure those who enter the country illegally or obstruct enforcement face consequences. She also emphasized that decisions about prosecution will be made by the Justice Department.

"The fact that a member of Congress punched them, hit them, body-slammed them and then claimed that they were the victims," she said. "It's astounding to me that someone would even vote for someone and put them in a place of leadership when they perpetuate something as hypocritical and as criminal as what these individuals did."

Noem also called for possible congressional censure of the lawmakers involved. "What’s happening in this country and what agendas the Democrats are embracing is absurd and it's not American," she said.

"I'm hoping that the American people recognize it and hold them accountable for what they're doing for criminal acts against people in this country."