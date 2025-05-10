Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

ICE facility Democrats 'stormed' holds child rapists, murderers: officials

Suspected murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members held at Dem-contested ICE facility

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Body camera footage shows things getting physical during chaotic scene at Delaney Hall Detention Center

Body camera footage shows things getting physical during chaotic scene at Delaney Hall Detention Center

DHS shares new body camera video footage from the episode at Delaney Hall Detention Center.

Democratic lawmakers and protesters on Friday stormed the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a secure immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, to advocate for detainees Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin categorized as "murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members."

A group of protesters, including members of Congress, chased after a bus of detainees entering the security gate, before storming the gate and breaking into the facility, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

NEWARK MAYOR ARRESTED AS DEM CONGRESS MEMBERS STORM NEW JERSEY ICE PRISON TO CONDUCT ‘OVERSIGHT VISIT’

Screenshot from body camera video

Rep. LaMonica McIver can be seen wearing red in this screenshot from the body camera footage DHS provided to Fox News (Department of Homeland Security)

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., later wrote in an X post that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "shoved" her and "manhandled" Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Yet, Homeland Security footage posted to X on Saturday appears to show McIver pushing and elbowing officials as they stood defending the gate.

DHS posted on X, "Meet who the New Jersey lawmakers are fighting for:" 

WHITE HOUSE BLASTS DEMS ‘CROSSING THE LINE’ BY STORMING ICE FACILITY

Chinchilla Caballero was arrested April 29, and is a known MS-13 member

Chinchilla Caballero, arrested April 29, is a known active member of MS-13, DHS said. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Chinchilla Caballero

On April 29, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Newark arrested Chinchilla Caballero in Bloomfield, New Jersey pursuant to a warrant for the arrest of an alien.

Agents served him with a notice to appear and detained him in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Chinchilla Caballero is a positive match to "numerous TECS lookouts" and is a known active member of MS13, according to the DHS.

Ramos Marin ICE

Ramos Marin was arrested April 3 and DHS said he is wanted for murder in Brazil. He is the subject of an active INTERPOL Red Notice, DHS said. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Ramos Marin

Ramos Marin is wanted in Brazil for homicide and has an International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Red Notice. 

A "Red Notice" is a request to law enforcement worldwide to find and provisionally arrest a person, according to INTERPOL's website.

On April 29, ICE's ERO Newark, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) SAC Newark, and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Newark, served him with a notice to appear, according to the DHS.

He is in ICE custody without bond.

Saravia Santamaria ICE

Saravia Santamaria, arrested May 1, is a citizen and national of El Salvador and a verified MS-13 member, DHS said. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Saravia Santamaria

The ICE/ERO Newark Fugitive Operations Unit in New Jersey detained Saravia Santamaria, a citizen and national of El Salvador.

On May 1, ICE ERO officers together with HSI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agents arrested Santamaria without incident outside his residence in North Bergen, New Jersey.

He was allegedly captured in relation to a "Raven" operation and "known and verified" MS-13 gang affiliations, according to the DHS.

Adonis Estevez Bello ICE

Adonis Estevez Bello was arrested May 5. He has multiple felony convictions, including possession of controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, DHS said. He is affiliated with the street gang "Dominicans don't play," the agency said. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Adonis Estevez Bello

On May 5, ICE Newark arrested Adonis Estevez Bello, a 23-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic. 

Estevez Bello has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, according to the DHS.

Estevez Bello also has an active gang affiliation with the street gang, "Dominicans don’t play," officials said.

ERO Newark issued him a notice to appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

WHO IS THE DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING AT AN ICE DETENTION CENTER?

Maximo Nunez ICE

Maximo Nunez, a 58-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested May 5. He has felony arrests including aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, interfering with custody of children, obstructing administration of law and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, DHS said. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Maximo Nunez

On May 5, ICE Newark arrested Maximo Nunez, a 58-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic. 

Nunez has felony arrests for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstructing administration of law, aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon — with the intent to kill, and interfering with custody of children, according to the DHS. 

ERO Newark issued him a notice to appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

DHS did not immediately respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital.

