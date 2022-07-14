‘No sympathy’: AOC blasted for complaining about harassment though she belittled Kavanaugh’s harassment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than a week after Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., mocked Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after protesters forced him to leave a Washington D.C. restaurant, the lawmaker complained on Twitter of being victimized by heckling on the steps of the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Conservative users on Twitter blasted the congresswoman for the apparent double standard.

On Wednesday evening, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame."

"It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad," she added. The congresswoman subsequently posted video of political satirist Alex Stein mocking her as she walked near him on the Capitol complex.

She commented, "Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today."

However, as several prominent conservatives on Twitter pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez made fun of Justice Kavanaugh after he was forced to flee Morton’s restaurant in D.C. because of protestors.

In regard to that incident, AOC tweeted, "Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake."

AOC’s flippant remarks came mere weeks after Kavanaugh’s attempted murder at the hands of an armed man angry about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leak concerning the Dobbs case.

Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway blasted AOC’s new tone, tweeting, "Four days ago she was defending protesters chasing Supreme Court justices out of a private establishment. Today she's suggesting that they go after a guy who said crude things about her on the steps of a public building. She should probably pick a consistent position here."

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh claimed AOC gets "no sympathy" after belittling Justice Kavanaugh. He tweeted, "You’ve defended leftist militants who harass Supreme Court justices at their homes so you get absolutely no sympathy here at all."

"Weren't you just cheering on the harassment of Brett Kavanaugh?" asked conservative author John Hawkins. "Why do you think you deserve a pass? Maybe you should think about that the next time you're asked whether it's fine to harass people in restaurants or in their homes," he added.

"The whole point of protesting is to make people uncomfortable," tweeted conservative writer Chad Felix Greene, pointing to an older tweet belonging to the congresswoman in which she defended protesters making people "uncomfortable."

Making a similar point, The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi asked, "So, this kind of thing isn't ‘democracy’ anymore?"

"The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable," tweeted The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis, quoting AOC’s previous tweet absolving intense protests.

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia blasted AOC’s double-standard on this issue, tweeting, "This woman celebrated Justice Kavanaugh being harassed."