Leftists cackle at Justice Kavanaugh being chased out of D.C. restaurant: ‘I couldn’t give a sh—'

Only a month after someone tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a leaked draft opinion indicating that the Court would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, leftists on Twitter mocked the judge for having to flee a D.C. restaurant because of protesters.

Politico’s Friday morning "Playbook" reported that on "Wednesday night, D.C. protesters targeting the conservative Supreme Court justices who signed onto the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion got a tip that Justice BRETT KAVANAUGH was dining at Morton’s downtown D.C. location."

According to the account, "Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant."

The tweet, from far-left activist account "ShutDownDC", alleged, "We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."

Politico reporter Daniel Lippman confirmed the story on Friday morning, tweeting, "NEW: Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton's on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton's rep told me: ‘Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.’"

The full quote from the rep stated, "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner."

The spokesman added, "There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

According to the outlet, "a person familiar with the situation said he did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert."

The news attracted comment from Twitter leftists, who seemed almost amused at Kavanaugh’s harassment.

MSNBC contributor and The Nation writer, Elie Mystal made flippant jokes about the situation, tweeting, "I don’t know why people are surprised Kavanaugh went to Morton’s when it’s clear he’s the kind of guy who puts ketchup on his steak."

He also seemed to justify the harassment, writing, "I really can’t get over the fact that a right was taken away from half the country… and about 75% of the country thinks that the *real* problem are the 25% of us who are angry about it and are using whatever voices we have to protest and not comply with that."

And earlier he callously wrote, "Imagine lying to a Congress and the American people to get an unaccountable job for life, getting that job, using your unaccountable power to take away rights, then getting pissy that the people you hurt interrupted your ice cream."

Liberal author Charlotte Clymer tweeted, "I really couldn’t give a sh-- that Brett Kavanaugh’s overpriced steak dinner was made unpleasant by women calling out his sociopathic behavior."

She also wrote, "If you’re appalled that protestors yelled outside a restaurant where Brett Kavanaugh was eating and find that to be uncivil, wait until you hear about the 10 year-old girl who had to travel to Indiana for medical care because Ohio wouldn’t permit her safe access to an abortion."

HuffPost senior editor Andy Campbell accused Politico of "clutching" its "pearls" over the story, and seemed to doubt the seriousness of the account. "Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of ‘unruly’ protesters ‘targeted’ Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner. Just an absolutely terrifying night for Kavanaugh, who ‘did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert.’"

"If only these protesters had the DECENCY to allow Brett Kavanaugh the FREEDOM to finish his lobster salad," he added.

Leftist firebrand Keith Olbermann mocked Kavanaugh’s ruined dinner with some legal humor, tweeting, "Justice Kavanaugh had to leave a DC restaurant by the back door last night after protestors appeared. His "right to congregate and eat dinner" had been violated. Silly Kavanaugh. Originalists note the Constitution never mentions dinner. Sir Matthew Hale confirms this (1641)."

Progressive radio host Thom Hartmann made a similar point, tweeting, "The Constitution, as Kavanaugh famously reminds us in his concurrence with Alito, does NOT mention the right to abortion. NEITHER does it mention the right to eat dinner in a fancy restaurant. Goose, meet gander."

Former NBCUniversal senior executive Mike Sington tweeted, "Poor Brett Kavanaugh had to sneak out the back door of Morton’s steak house, because there were protesters in front. Morton’s restaurant: ‘Disturbing the dinners of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.’ Kind of like banning abortions. Fu*k Morton’s."