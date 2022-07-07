Rep Mayra Flores calls AOC, DC Dems 'just so disconnected'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, explained the disconnect between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the United States on "The Ingraham Angle," saying D.C. politicos think the world revolves around them.

REP. MAYRA FLORES: AOC does not represent the Hispanic community; definitely does not represent Texas District 34 and who we are here. And we're not worried about the Washington nonsense, Latinx. We're worried about the cost of living, gas, food, health care. That's what we're worried [about] every single day. We're not waking up and thinking about what's happening in Washington. They're just so disconnected. It's really sad because they think that the world revolves around Washington, D.C., and that's really not the reality.

The cartel has taken over… You cannot cross illegally unless you pay thousands and thousands of dollars. And yes, there's children and women coming into our country… But also a lot of horrible people, terrorists also coming into our country, putting the American people in danger… We do have a serious problem, but I do put the blame on the Biden administration.

