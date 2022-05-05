‘No politics’ Colorado high school sees huge growth in first year: 'Talk of the town'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many rural Colorado parents are flocking to a new school that is free of any discussion of politics. Merit Academy founding board member John Dill told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that Fox News viewers helped the school get off the ground last year.

"One of the biggest obstacles to opening a school is the startup costs. It’s over a million dollars and everything from curriculum to technology, and it's a project we’re still working on, but we thank you for the previous support," Dill told Pete Hegseth.

"We’re actually looking forward to partnering with the school district now and working with the brand-new school board and superintendent to continue the community partnership to even grow the school more."

COLORADO PARENTS CREATE 'NO-POLITICS' PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH FOCUS ON TRADITIONAL STUDIES

Dill said Merit Academy is a public school that follows all the state requirements. Part of the school’s policy is that "certain controversial subjects are best taught at home by the parents."

"Our teachers follow that," Dill said.

The rural Colorado school was started by parents who wanted a focus on traditional studies and values after the community expressed a desire for more school choice. Merit Academy in Woodland Park, Colo., opened last Aug. 23.

After their charter school application was rejected, the academy secured public school funding through a Colorado law authorizing boards of cooperative education services [BOCES] to contract out education services.

Becky Edgin, a teacher and a parent, said Merit Academy is a great option to send kids to school.

"Core curriculum is where it’s at. It is freeing, honestly, to just be able to talk about history and science and the reality of things rather than bringing in my opinions. My opinion is not important. It’s what the children take from the information that I give them," Edgin said.

Another parent on the segment, Bini Viele, said Merit Academy was the "talk of the town."