NJ nurse fights coronavirus with food donations: 'Everybody is smiling underneath their masks'

Atlantic Health nurse practitioner Chuck Warwick saw the outpouring of food donations to hospitals overrun by the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to help.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jillian Mele, Warwick said Saturday that he had initially tried to feed the Intensive Care Units of New Jersey hospitals himself and noticed the major amount of donations from others.

"And, I tried to...fill in the gaps. And so, I came up with, you know, individually packaged snacks and coffee. And, I have just been raising money and been delivering them to the three hospitals that I work at," he explained.

Warwick told Mele that "the big three" snacks are Swedish Fish candy, Cheez-Its, and coffee.

"Well, it seems to be really giving some people who feel that they can't do anything when they are stuck at home and, you know, trying to do the social distancing -- it gives them a little bit of an outlet to bring a little joy to these health care workers on the frontlines: the nurses, the doctors, and even the ancillary staff such as the cafeteria workers and cleaning people," he told Mele.

For most of his fellow health care workers, Warwick noted, fighting the virus every day has been "very surreal."

"It's something that we have all been training for but never actually expected. Seeing everybody gang together and people being taken out of their comfort zones and put into areas to help -- everybody is stepping up," he remarked. "It's been great. So, it's surreal but everybody is ready."

Warwick has created a GoFundMe page to help raise donations to fund his service at the Morristown, Overlook, and Chilton hospitals of Atlantic health. He currently has raised over $6,500 of his $7,500 goal using the hashtag #SpreadsnacksnotCOVID.

His next endeavor is finding bags for health care workers' phones so they are able to use them without contact.

"Every time I take a picture, everybody is smiling underneath their masks. So, it's always great to bring that little bit of positivity in times like these," he said.