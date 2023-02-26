Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley urges Americans to 'leave the status quo of the past' in 2024 election: 'No shortage of issues'

Haley said it's 'time for a new direction' on 'Sunday Morning Futures'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, R., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss what is at stake in the election, the importance of cutting foreign aid to foreign adversaries, and key domestic issues on the ballot. 

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, R., issued a stark warning on the 2024 presidential election, arguing "Americans want more" as the border crisis, massive government spending, and woke agendas run rampant under the Biden administration. Haley joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss her candidacy and why it's imperative that Americans make sure "Biden's last days are ahead of him."

NIKKI HALEY ENDORSED BY TOP TRUMP ALLY RALPH NORMAN WHO SAYS GOP NEEDS ‘NEW LEADERSHIP’

NIKKI HALEY: It's time for a new direction, Maria. I think we need to leave the status quo of the past. I mean, you look at how America is falling into socialism. You look at how… this national self-loathing has taken over our country, and we've got real issues, whether it's $31 trillion in debt, whether it's that our children have fallen so far behind, we don't know how to catch them up, whether it's security and crime on our streets or open borders or the fact that our minds are being closed by woke ideology. The idea that we'd look up at the sky and see a Chinese five alone looking back at us, there's no shortage of issues. But what I will tell you is Americans want more. They want something different, and they want it now, and we can't do enough to make sure that Joe Biden's last days are ahead of him. 

