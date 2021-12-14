Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Haley says policies of Trump admin were based on 'deterrence'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says that the president has not shown strength the entire time he has been in office.

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach.  

NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America. 

