Nikki Haley says Biden should have called out China for helping Russia's war on Ukraine

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said President Biden delivered "strong words" against Russia during his United Nations General Assembly address but urged him to follow up with equally strong actions. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Haley said Biden should have called out countries like China and Iran that are helping Russia.

BIDEN WARNS PUTIN AGAINST USING NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN UKRAINE: ‘DON’T'

NIKKI HALEY: He came out strongly against Russia. He called them out for the comments that they're saying. He called them out for the actions they've taken against Ukraine. It was strong words. Now he's got to follow with strong actions. Get with NATO, make sure that you're sending anti-drone equipment. Make sure you're getting the equipment. We don't need to send blank checks to Ukraine. You need to make sure they have the ability to defend themselves. What he didn't do, which I wish he would have gone further, is call out the countries that are helping Russia. Call out the fact that China is helping, call out the fact that Iran is sending drones, call out North Korea for doing rockets. He could have made that a bigger isolation if he would have called those countries out.

