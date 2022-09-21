Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden calls on UN to expand permanent members of Security Council

Biden calls for expanding UN Security Council as Russia expands war effort in Ukraine

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
President Biden delivers an address at the UN General Assembly Video

President Biden delivers an address at the UN General Assembly

President Biden delivers an address at the UN General Assembly.

President Biden on Wednesday called on the United Nations to expand the number of permanent members on the Security Council as Russia expands war effort in Ukraine. 

"The US supports increasing the number of permanent and non-permanent representatives in the council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we long supported," he told nation leaders at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York City.

PUTIN INITIATES CONSCRIPTION TO BOLSTER MILITARY INVASION AS UKRAINE MOUNTS COUNTEROFFENSIVE

The call comes as Russia – one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – again furthered itself from not only Western nations opposed to the war in Ukraine but all UN nations have condemned the illegal invasion. 

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.

