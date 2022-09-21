Biden calls on UN to expand permanent members of Security Council

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Wednesday called on the United Nations to expand the number of permanent members on the Security Council as Russia expands war effort in Ukraine.

"The US supports increasing the number of permanent and non-permanent representatives in the council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we long supported," he told nation leaders at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York City.

The call comes as Russia – one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – again furthered itself from not only Western nations opposed to the war in Ukraine but all UN nations have condemned the illegal invasion.

Check back on this developing story.