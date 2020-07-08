Nikki Haley makes the case to reelect Trump, warns 'we will lose our rule of law' if Biden wins

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on "Hannity" Wednesday for seeming to cave to pressure from many in his party who have called to defund the police.

"If we go with a President Biden," Haley warned, "we will lose our rule of law, we will have the progressives really running away with everything, getting all of what they want and we will get closer and closer to the socialist countries that we have fought so hard not to become."

BIDEN: SOME FUNDING SHOULD 'ABSOLUTELY' BE REDIRECTED FROM POLICE

By contrast, Haley said, "we've had true results with President Trump. You don't have to like him but look at the results that he's done and [how he's] raised the quality of life for so many people.

"Then look at the results of Biden with President Obama. The African-American community, women, Hispanics, none of us felt those results like we have with President Trump," she continued. "So facts matter. Results matter.

Haley spoke hours after Biden declared in an interview that some funding should “absolutely” be redirected from police and law enforcement departments.

The former South Carolina governor also questioned the credibility of the Black Lives Matter movement, which she accused of "picking and choosing which lives really do matter."

BLM LEADER WARNS: IF US DOESN'T GIVE US WHAT WE WANT, 'WE WILL BURN DOWN THE SYSTEM'

"Why don't the Black police officers that have been shot or have been chastised, why don't their lives matter?" she asked. "How about the Black store owner whose business burned down? His life matters.

"What about the families who are in threatening areas that need law enforcement to keep them safe? What about those six children that died [in shootings across America] over the weekend? Those Black lives matter. So why are we picking and choosing which ones matter?"

Taking one final shot and those calling for the defunding and abolition of police forces across the country, Haley warned, "I'm telling you, if they want to turn into Venezuela, defund the police."

"At the U.N., I saw what made America special and what separated us from other countries was the rule of law," she emphasized. " It's what allows us quality of life. It's what allows us our freedom."