Dallas police won't join ICE deportation raids, interim chief tells immigrant meetings

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has begun hosting a series of outreach meetings to inform immigrant communities that the agency will not take part in any deportation raids or arrests currently being carried out by the Trump administration.

At least five meetings are taking place, with the first kicking off on Wednesday and the remainder running through Feb. 20, according to the DPD Facebook page.

On Wednesday, DPD Interim Chief Michael Igo attempted to assuage fears running through local immigrant communities that the force will assist Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its deportation efforts, which have ramped up under the Trump administration.

"The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas," Igo said to attendees at Familia Bethel Internacional church in Dallas, per CBS News.

Igo, who has been interim chief of police since October, told the Spanish-speaking parishioners that his department would not turn in or report anyone here illegally who calls 911 for help or is pulled over for traffic violations.

"I need you guys to continue to call the police, to not be afraid to come out of your homes to go to work, to send our kids to school," said Igo.

He also reassured the parishioners that no arrests or raids would be conducted in churches, schools or hospitals, although he did say that immigrants with outstanding warrants would likely face deportation.

Igo also took to X last night to relay his message that DPD would not cooperate with federal immigration officials.

"There’s no room for fear in our community," Igo wrote on X. "I am meeting with stakeholders across Dallas to reassure them we’re here to serve and protect all Dallas residents and are committed to enforcing city ordinances and state laws."

It’s not the first time Igo has made public remarks that would appear to be counter to the Trump administration.

Late last month, Igo, posted a video message to X, saying that all residents would be treated the same regardless of their immigration status.

Igo’s latest comments come as newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a failure to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants.

Dallas is one of two cities among the country's largest dozen cities, along with Texas neighbor Fort Worth, that is led by a Republican mayor.

Last year, DPD reported an 8.2% decrease in violent crime across the city in 2024, including a 26% reduction in murders compared to the previous year. The decline in homicides represents 65 fewer murder victims than in 2023, bringing the city's murder rate to its lowest level since before the pandemic, according to data released by DPD.

