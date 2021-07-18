Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis rips AOC as a 'communist sympathizer' after Cuba remarks

AOC blamed Cuban protests partly on the US' 60-year-old embargo

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, ripped her colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. on "Fox News Live" Sunday for partly blaming the long-held U.S. embargo for the unrest in Cuba, where protesters continue to call for an end to the communist regime.

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: What's cruel is the way that the communist regime treats its people. There are two classes in Cuba; one is the ruling class, run by the communists, and then there is everyone else who live in squalor. They don't have access to food, they don't have access to medicine, they don't have access to the basic necessities — and it's certainly not because of the embargo. 

Look, Cuba does business with nearly every country in the world, and for six decades they remained a communist regime.

So Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is nothing more than a communist sympathizer who wants to bring socialism to the United States of America and I'm sure she sympathizes with the regime in Cuba. But the reality is that they use everything that they get when they do business with other countries for the regime, they use it to reward the people in the ruling class, it never gets to the people…

