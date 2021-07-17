Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Cubans wonder what's next after antigovernment protests

Less than a week after a rare series of antigovernment protests were broken up by police and government sympathizers, and elicited self-criticism from President Miguel Díaz-Canel, things appear calm in Cuba. But many wonder for how much longer?

Fox contributor Joey Jones calls US embargo on Cuba a 'pretty reasonable response'

Joey Jones joined "America Reports" to weigh in on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Black Lives Matter blaming the U.S. for supposedly contributing to the problems Cuba is having.

Florida Democrat dings AOC for blaming Cuban unrest on USA: They're 'demanding freedom' from Communi

A former Democratic congresswoman from Florida responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York – after the latter claimed the United States and its trade embargo "contributed" to Cuban civilians suffering for 62 years under the Communist regime of the Castros and the regime's current heir Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Greg Gutfeld: Cubans waving American flags offends students, pro athletes and Olympic hammer thrower

"So as you know, protesters in Cuba have been seen flying our American flag over the past couple of days," Greg Gutfeld writes. "They're offending our students, our professional athletes, our Olympic hammer throwers!"

"So why would a Cuban fly an American flag if it’s not their flag! Perhaps it's a desire to have the same rights we do. To vote, to protest."

