LIVE UPDATES: Cubans wonder what's next after antigovernment protests

Joey Jones joined "America Reports" to weigh in on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Black Lives Matter blaming the U.S. for supposedly contributing to the problems Cuba is having.
A former Democratic congresswoman from Florida responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York – after the latter claimed the United States and its trade embargo "contributed" to Cuban civilians suffering for 62 years under the Communist regime of the Castros and the regime's current heir Miguel Diaz-Canel.
"So as you know, protesters in Cuba have been seen flying our American flag over the past couple of days," Greg Gutfeld writes. "They're offending our students, our professional athletes, our Olympic hammer throwers!"
"So why would a Cuban fly an American flag if it’s not their flag! Perhaps it's a desire to have the same rights we do. To vote, to protest."
