Malliotakis reacts to Cuban protesters calling to end socialism: 'A reminder of how fortunate we are'

Cuban protesters were seen flying American flags in response to food, medicine shortages

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, daughter of a Cuban refugee discusses the ongoing protests in Cuba as food and medicine shortages fuel unrest

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, reacted Monday to the massive protests in Cuba calling for the end of socialism on ‘America’s Newsroom.'

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS IGNORE CUBAN PROTESTERS RAILING AGAINST COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: What people need to understand is that people in Cuba right now, they are starving, they don’t have food, and they have very difficult conditions…

If you noticed yesterday they were marching with the American flag and I think that’s a reminder to Americans here how lucky and fortunate we are to be in this country—where we do have freedom, where we are a democracy, we elect our representatives, and we have liberties that people dream about in other countries. And that should be a reminder—particularly to those Americans here who lack appreciation—some of the athletes that turn their backs to the American flag. Look how much we’re loved and want to be emulated with freedom in other parts of the world.  

