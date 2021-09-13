CNN's Stelter allows guest to call Larry Elder a 'white supremacist' unchallenged, avoids racist attack on him

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter allowed a guest on his poorly-watched media show to call Larry Elder, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who could become California's first Black governor, a "white supremacist" without any pause.

On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter welcomed Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero, a White woman and apparent champion of Black Californians, to trash the conservative talk radio host challenging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's recall election.

LA TIMES DOWNPLAYS RACIALLY CHARGED ATTACK ON GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE LARRY ELDER WITH MISLEADING TWEETS

"He has been able to reach the minority of voters in California who embrace his white supremacist worldview," Guerrero said. "And, you know, he's co-opted this line by my co-columnist from the headline, you know, calling him the blackface of white supremacy, but he refuses to engage with the actual substance of our reporting. You know, the idea that he- his views were shaped by a well-known white supremacist named Jared Taylor, who he repeatedly quoted in early writings, that he plans to reverse all of the state's progress on immigrant rights and racial justice and that he poses a very real threat to communities of color for all the reasons that we reported in the past."

Stelter acknowledged how critical Guerrero and her LA Times colleagues are of Elder and even praised another remark she made accusing him of giving a "performance" in denouncing the liberal media but did not challenge her offensive characterization of the Black conservative as being a "white supremacist."

Additionally, the CNN host made no mention of the racist attack Elder face in Venice, where a White woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg in his direction and where one of his staffers was assaulted by the mob. In fact, the only time an egg was mentioned during the entire program was for a Just Crack an Egg commercial.

This isn't the first time Stelter allowed inflammatory rhetoric on his program unchallenged. In 2019, a "Reliable Source" guest claimed then-President Trump was responsible for more deaths around the world than brutal dictators Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. Stelter claimed he was "distracted by tech difficulties" as the reason why he failed to not push back at the remark.

Much of the liberal media has spent the past several weeks targeting Elder as he emerged as the leading candidate in the recall challenge. Some of the biggest barrages of attacks have come from outlets like CNN and the LA Times.