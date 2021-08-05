Joy Reid deflects from Cuomo with marathon of GOP whataboutisms, downplays Bill Clinton, Al Franken claims

MSNBC host Joy Reid went on an unprecedented marathon of whataboutisms deflecting from the scandals plaguing Democratic New York Gov Andrew Cuomo by drawing attention to various conservatives accused of sexual misconduct.

Reid began her monologue on Thursday evening following her vacation by acknowledging that Cuomo is in "un poquito ['a little' in Spanish] trouble" with the sexual harassment allegations that were laid out in the damning report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Let's be clear; if Governor Cuomo had a reasonable conscience, he would resign, but if you're one of those conservatives who's sticking your chest out and calling for his head, the same way that y'all acted when Al Franken while paying [no] attention to your own backyard, I'm gonna need you to stand down since you never used even an ounce of that energy for any of your folks," Reid lectured the right.

The "ReidOut" host listed prominent conservative figures who faced sexual misconduct allegations like Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh as well as former President Trump, insisting all of them were "credibly accused."

"My point is none of these holy, holy MAGA Trumpers ever spoke a word about any of this, so you're just gonna have to forgive me if my response to their demands that Democrats answer for Andrew Cuomo is to tell them to kindly fart off," Reid said. "Let the adults in the room deal with Cuomo, meaning the New York attorney general, Letitia James. She’s got this! If Cuomo gets impeached, he gets impeached. I literally don’t care what happens to him. He did a much better job on the pandemic than Trump even with all of the issues. But then again, who didn’t? He was a good crisis manager for what it was worth, although clearly there were many, many issues including nursing homes. But again, you all worship Donald freaking Trump! You don’t get to complain! And if Cuomo doesn’t resign, if he decides to just thug it out, you right-wingers can just blame yourselves because he’ll just be rolling the way your nasty men roll."

The MSNBC star then sounded off on GOP lawmakers like Reps, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn for their alleged misdeeds, saying "all of these nasty bastards should resign, but they won't! They'll all just do 'The Trump.'"

"You created that dynamic, conservatives! That’s on you! This is the world as you have made it!" Reid exclaimed. "And don’t give me Bill Clinton. He cheated with an adult and he got impeached for it by men who were shtupping their secretaries."

After dismissing Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick for an unrelated tweet she wrote about Jan. 6, Reid went on to namedrop "predatory men" in various industries, calling it a "huge problem" that stems from "male entitlement" but that "only one out of our two parties actually embraces."

"Democrats literally fired Al Franken for a picture and apparent hugging! We are over the top on moral compass on this side. It is you on the right who voted 60 percent in Alabama for Judge Roy ‘Banned From Hot Topic' And voted 6 in 10 for Jeffrey Epstein's rapey bosom buddy Donald Trump and then made him your king! So that’s on you."