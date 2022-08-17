Expand / Collapse search
NFL legend Tony Dungy reflects on faith, family and football

Dungy believes embracing faith can improve America

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
NFL legend Tony Dungy: 'You can make a difference' Video

NFL legend Tony Dungy: 'You can make a difference'

Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to make the case that everyone can make a difference through small actions.

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy explained how he seeks faith on and off the football field on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TONY DUNGY: I know that not everybody believes like I do, and I understand that. So I'm very good at letting people do what they want to do. But our verse is, "For me and my house, we'll serve the Lord," and that's the way you have to look at it. I think our country would be a lot better if we were led by the Lord, but that's not the way it is.

So we have to do what we can. And that's part of the reason we wrote the book is to try to show people you can have an influence, you can make a difference. Even when you don't think you have a big platform, little things matter.

