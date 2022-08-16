Carl Nassib, NFL's 1st active player to come out as gay, set to rejoin Bucs: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carl Nassib, who made history last year by becoming the NFL’s first active openly gay player, reportedly found a new team with the start of the 2022 season less than a month away.

Nassib agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Nassib will be brought in to bolster the defensive line after the team parted ways with pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and decided to move Joe Tryon-Shoyinka up to a starting role.

The 29-year-old was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 season. He played 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 1.5 sacks and 21 total tackles. He played for the Raiders in 2020 as well and had 2.5 sacks and 28 total tackles along with the lone interception of his career.

Nassib joining the Buccaneers would be his second stint with the organization.

He was with Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019. In 29 games for them, he had 12.5 sacks and 63 total tackles. These are the best numbers he has put up in his career.

The Cleveland Browns selected Nassib in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Penn State. He played two seasons with the Browns recording 5.5 sacks and 52 total tackles.

Nassib made history when he revealed to the world he was gay. He said in a July interview on "Good Morning America" he had a "great relationship" with his Raiders teammates. He said he was a bit worried before he hit the post button on social media.

"I stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up. The last thing I said was like, ‘You know what, for the kids.’ And pressed post," he said.