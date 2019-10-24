‘I’ve made mistakes, chased women and did wrong’: NFL player opens up about his journey to finding God

On Fox Nation's latest episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study," former NFL player Jack Brewer opened up about his tumultuous past, his cancer diagnosis and how he found God.

"I've made mistakes, I've chased women, I went out and did wrong...and really had to find myself and humble myself and become broken before The Father." — Jack Brewer, on Fox Nation

"Like a lot of people, I didn't always live right. My journey was one where I had to use life experiences to bring me closer to Jesus Christ," Brewer explained.

Brewer, 40, went on to a successful business career in finance after his days as an NFL safety, where he once held a spot on the Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Cardinals.

Reflecting on his early life in the Fox Nation episode, Brewer said that while he was raised in a religious home, his life wasn't always headed in that direction.

"I grew up in a home where the Bible was the holy grail...God was always around," he explained, crediting "life experiences" for returning him to God after stumbling down a dark path.

"It [life experience] really has been something that I've used as my testimony to spread the word of God and to tell folks that you don't have to be perfect. I've made mistakes, I've chased women, I went out and did wrong...and really had to find myself and humble myself and become broken before The Father," Brewer said.

Later in the episode, Brewer discussed his battle with a recent illness and the message he believes God was sending him through his 2017 throat cancer diagnosis.

"I had throat cancer...that was God telling me that my voice wasn't being used for the right reasons," Brewer said.

Brewer's recovery was the first step on his journey to returning to God, he explained and began "communicating with God" in everyday life.

"One day I woke up and I realized, you can't really live a life if you're not communicating with God unless you're broken, and so I started taking that feeling of being broken and I started fasting for the first time, praying for the first time," Brewer said.

"And...the holy spirit took over me and my family and I'm on a journey now, and I'll never turn back," he added.

Inspiring those around him, Brewer's four children, ranging from ages 1 to 21 have also embraced God, he explained, calling his home a "holy" one, based "around the word."

"We talk about God a lot in my house, and [I'm] just so blessed to be able to have children, who we can raise up in a holy home, around the word particularly in this society today," Brewer explained.

Brewer also discussed the birth of his first child when he was just 19 years old, and credited his mother for praying for his success throughout his rougher years.

"God left me with a task of bringing souls to him, of speaking out and confessing his word." — Jack Brewer, on Fox Nation

As he continues on his religious journey, Brewer is grateful for his return to God, he explained and understands the responsibility he now holds.

"God left me with a task," he concluded, "of bringing souls to him, of speaking out and confessing his word."

