Newt Gingrich sounds alarm over opposition to Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid: GOP in danger of a 'meltdown'

Gingrich accused McCarthy's opposition of trying to 'sink' the GOP on 'Fox & Friends'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss opposition facing Kevin McCarthy over his bid to become the next House speaker.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich issued a stark warning over the future of the Republican Party as Rep. Kevin McCarthy faces opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker. Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., and several other Republicans vowing not to support McCarthy. 

GOP FACES DELAY IN UNLOCKING FULL POWERS OF HOUSE IF MCCARTHY CANNOT CLINCH SPEAKERSHIP 

NEWT GINGRICH: I think the Republican Party right now is in the greatest danger of meltdown that it's been since 1964. I think that's true in the Senate. It's true in the presidential race. I thought McCarthy, frankly, who had won two consecutive elections… they gained seats in ‘20. They gained seats in ’22. He was the singularly most active, best fundraiser, biggest campaigner. I thought at least the House was going to be a sign of stability. And these five guys decided to go out as kamikazes and see if they can't sink the whole Republican Party. And that's what they're doing. This is not about Kevin McCarthy. This is about the right of any five members to basically throw away the entire rest of the conference and tell the rest of the conference it doesn't matter.

