Virginia GOP congressman vows he will not support McCarthy for House speaker: 'Part of the swamp cartel'

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said Monday on "Fox & Friends" he will not vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to become House speaker. A vote is scheduled for Tuesday in the new GOP-controlled House, but it remains unclear whether McCarthy has enough support to become speaker.

KEVIN MCCARTHY FLOATS CONCESSION ON ALLOWING CONSERVATIVES TO REMOVE HOUSE SPEAKER

BOB GOOD: I won't vote for Kevin McCarthy tomorrow. He's part of the problem. He's not part of the solution. I'll be following the will of my constituents, the voters from Virginia's fifth district, hundreds of which have told me over the past couple of years not to support Kevin McCarthy. What I told them when I started my first term two years ago is I would judge him by what he did as minority leader. And there's nothing he's done to earn my vote. There's nothing that indicates to me that he's going to change his pattern since he's been in leadership where he's part of the swamp cartel. He's the reason on the Republican side why we passed massive omnibus spending bills like just got rammed down our throats by Republicans in the Senate. He was part of that in leadership, since he's been in leadership over the past eight years. There's nothing about Kevin McCarthy that indicates that he will bring the change that's needed to Washington or that's needed to the Congress, or he'll bring the fight against the Biden-Schumer agenda and represent the interests of the voters who sent us to Washington to bring real change.