Andy Biggs to challenge Kevin McCarthy for speaker on House floor

Rep. Andy Biggs announced Tuesday that he would challenge Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker on the House floor in January.

Biggs, R-Ariz., announced his intention to oppose McCarthy in an op-ed with the Daily Caller.

"We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk," wrote Biggs.

The Arizona hardliner previously challenged McCarthy in the contest designating the GOP's candidate for speaker. Biggs was defeated by a margin of 188 to 31.

KEVIN MCCARTHY'S GOP DETRACTORS RECEIVED FINANCIAL HELP FROM HIM BEFORE OPPOSING SPEAKER BID

Since the vote Biggs and four other Republicans have pledged to vote against McCarthy on the house floor in January. The opposition is potentially problematic given that the GOP is slated to hold a narrow 222-213 majority next year, and at least 218 votes are needed to become speaker.