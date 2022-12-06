Expand / Collapse search
Kevin McCarthy
Published

Andy Biggs to challenge Kevin McCarthy for speaker on House floor

Biggs has previously challenged McCarthy for the House GOP caucus nomination for speaker and lost

Haris Alic
By Haris Alic | Fox News
Rep. Andy Biggs announced Tuesday that he would challenge Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker on the House floor in January. 

Biggs, R-Ariz., announced his intention to oppose McCarthy in an op-ed with the Daily Caller.

"We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk," wrote Biggs. 

The Arizona hardliner previously challenged McCarthy in the contest designating the GOP's candidate for speaker. Biggs was defeated by a margin of 188 to 31. 

KEVIN MCCARTHY'S GOP DETRACTORS RECEIVED FINANCIAL HELP FROM HIM BEFORE OPPOSING SPEAKER BID

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biggs has been castigated by his two brothers over his efforts to cast doubt about President Joe Biden's victory. The siblings of Republican Rep. Andy Biggs wrote in a letter to his hometown newspaper The Arizona Republic that Biggs is "at least partially to blame" for the violent insurrection at the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin,File)

Since the vote Biggs and four other Republicans have pledged to vote against McCarthy on the house floor in January. The opposition is potentially problematic given that the GOP is slated to hold a narrow 222-213 majority next year, and at least 218 votes are needed to become speaker.

