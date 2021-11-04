Newt Gingrich slams 'destructive, dishonest' Fauci: "He is trying to save his reputation"

Fox News contributor and Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on Dr. Fauci, who faces questioning from Senators on the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On "The Faulkner Focus," Gingrich blasted Fauci for what he believes is "dangerous research" being conducted in China.

RAND PAUL BLASTS ANTHONY FAUCI AFTER NIH ADMITS GAIN-OF-FUNCTION FUNDING

NEWT GINGRICH: In any reasonable society, Fauci would be gone. He's violated his own rules. He wrote a paper on this back about 2012, talking about dangerous research and what standards ought to be set, and admitting that in the end, this was more than a scientific question because dangerous research was a threat to the whole society. I've known Fauci since he did brilliant work on HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. And I'm sad to say it, but I think he now is destructive. I think he is dishonest. I think he is trying to save his reputation, and he's doing so at very substantial risk to lives around the planet, and it's very unfortunate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: