Newt Gingrich blasts ‘propaganda media’ for dismissing whistleblowers’ accounts of election irregularities

Newt Gingrich blasted the “propaganda media” on Wednesday for downplaying or simply ignoring multiple accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and accused the liberal press of refusing to cover any stories that could help President Trump.

Three whistleblowers alleged Election Day voting irregularities on "Hannity" on Tuesday, as the Trump legal team forges ahead with lawsuits in various states. During an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” the following morning, the former speaker of the House condemned journalists who failed to cover the story.

“The propaganda media doesn’t cover the news. The propaganda media spent five years trying to destroy Trump,” Gingrich said. “They’re not about to turn around and in any way help him, so they’re not gonna cover anything which could, in any way, threaten Joe Biden. That’s just a fact, it’s where we are as a country.”

Gingrich said the question is “whether the judicial system and the general public override the news media bias,” noting that state legislatures ultimately have control of electors.

“The state legislature could insist on a complete and thorough examination and a complete and thorough count… I’m frankly puzzled by how you can have this many different allegations and not realize there is something profoundly wrong,” he said. “These aren’t coming from the Trump team, these are coming from people all over the country.”

Ethan Pease, a Postal Service subcontractor from Wisconsin claimed at a press conference on Tuesday that he was informed of plans to backdate 100,000 mail-in ballots in order to circumvent the deadline for submission. Pease made the accusation in a sworn affidavit, despite Attorney General William Barr saying earlier Tuesday the Justice Department has yet to find proof of widespread voter fraud.

Jesse Morgan, who also works as a USPS subcontractor truck driver, claimed to have driven nearly 300,000 completed mail-in ballots across state lines.

"I can tell you, I took 24 pallets," Morgan told Hannity. "This happened on Oct. 21, and I picked them up in Bethpage, N.Y. and drove them to Harrisburg [Pa.] and from Harrisburg, I drove them to Lancaster, dropped the trailer in Lancaster, dropped my truck off, and went home."

Kristina Karamo, an election observer from Michigan, also described an incident that allegedly happened at the adjudication table on Election Night.

Meanwhile, AG Barr noted on Tuesday that evidence of voter fraud that could overturn the election has not yet been found -- which the mainstream media found plenty of time to cover.

“The desperation of the left-wing media from day one, to pretend there is nothing here to challenge, there is not procedure, the electors are automatic, Trump’s being a spoiled person, it’s totally wrong. Forget Donald Trump… every American deserves to know that this is an honest election. Every American deserves to know that their vote counted and wasn’t either stolen or submerged by stolen votes,” Gingrich said.

“So from the standpoint of the American people, we ought to insist on getting to the bottom of this and I think it’s very troubling how widespread the corruption is and how deep the commitment is to cover it up.”

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.