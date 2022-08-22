Newt Gingrich: Fetterman is more radical than Bernie Sanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained why Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not the right man for the state Monday on "Hannity."

NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at his positions, he is probably more radical than almost any Democrat in the Senate right now because he is even more radical than Bernie Sanders. It's kind of like the next generation of radicalism. If you watch his campaign, you’ll see something you’re going to see all over the country. None of these people can defend their record. None of them can defend Joe Biden. NBC news reported this morning that he is the most unpopular president in 80 years. More than 3 out of 4 Americans believe we are on the wrong track.

JOHN FETTERMAN ONCE SIGNED PLEDGE TO BAN FRACKING, WHICH SUPPORTS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PA JOBS

So guys who have done nothing their whole life except politics, that’s what Fetterman is, he's a career politician who has never done anything in the private sector that matters, has no understanding of it. He has got to play games, he’s got to dance around Dr. Oz, he's got to try and find gimmicks because if he gets pinned as he just did, to his real record, he’s gone. It’s hopeless. Pennsylvanians aren’t going to vote to legalize heroin. They are not going to vote to destroy western Pennsylvania’s energy industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By the way, fourth-biggest energy producer in the United States is Pennsylvania. They're not going to vote for somebody who keeps releasing murderers, rapists, armed robbers at a time when they already have a crime wave. So, on every real issue I think Fetterman has a problem, but he is typical of what we are seeing around the country.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: