Fetterman blasts Washington, spotlights nonpartisan solutions, in new ad in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman blames Washington D.C. for the nation’s economic "mess" in new TV commercial by the Keystone State’s Democratic Senate nominee.

"The truth is our economy is a mess because of Washington. The rich, powerful, the insiders, and the lobbyists. They’re lying about me to take the heat off themselves," Fetterman says to camera in the spot, that was shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

"It’s Washington’s fault. They set the rules, weakened our supply chain and spiked inflation," Fetterman charges in the ad, as he takes aim at a city where the White House and Congress are controlled by fellow Democrats.

"But we can fix our economy. We must make more stuff in America. Cut taxes for working families. Congress shouldn’t play in the stock market. And take on anyone that gets in the way. That’s what I believe in," Fetterman says, as he spotlights what his campaign describes as "patriotic, pro-America, pro-worker, and just plain common-sense policies."

But the economic theme of the commercial appears to stand somewhat in contrast to the progress on job creation and wage growth, as well as the recent decline in gas prices, that the Biden administration repeatedly highlights.

Fetterman’s campaign says the ad was shot in late July and that they’re spending in the high six-figures to run it on broadcast TV in the Pittsburgh, Scranton, and Johnstown markets, and on statewide cable on Fox News. They say the commercial’s part of the campaign’s ongoing, overall, seven-figure ad blitz.

Fetterman is facing off against cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the fight to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in battleground Pennsylvania. Democrats view Pennsylvania as a top pick-up opportunity and the race is one of a handful in key swing states across the country that will decide whether they hold onto their razor-thin Senate majority of if the Republicans regain control of the chamber.

Fetterman returned to the campaign trail on Friday – at a large rally in Erie, Pennsylvania – for the first time since suffering a stroke in mid-May. Fetterman, wearing his trademark black hoodie, acknowledged that "three months ago my life could have ended. It's the truth." But he also aimed to reassure Keystone State voters that he’s healthy enough to run for the Senate.

Even though he’s been sidelined for three months, Fetterman holds a healthy advantage over Oz in the race for campaign cash and enjoys a lead in the latest public opinion surveys. A Fox News poll conducted in late July indicated Fetterman with an 11-point lead over Oz.

Fetterman easily topped his rivals in May’s Democratic Senate primary.

Oz, who until the launch of his Senate campaign late last year was host of TV’s popular "Dr. Oz Show," narrowly edged out Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, former Treasury Department official, West Point graduate, Gulf War combat veteran, in a crowded field of GOP contenders. The Republican nomination race went into overtime, with McCormick conceding in early June.