Gingrich: The Dem party's essence is now 'hate Trump' and giveaways paid for by the rich

As socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes the front-runner after his Nevada caucus win, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday that it’s due to the Democratic Party’s policies becoming less and less about what can actually be accomplished.

“You could look at how the Democrats screwed up the Iowa caucus and ask yourself, ‘Can a party which can’t hold a caucus run the entire national health system?’ – but that gets back to facts,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Gingrich went on to say, “The Democrats don’t want to think about facts – they want to deal with two things: I hate Trump and everything is possible because I’m going to give it to you and some rich guy is going to pay for it. That’s the essence of the current Democratic Party.”

Sanders, I-Vt., strengthened his status as the clear front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary Saturday night with a decisive win in the Nevada caucuses, tallying 46 percent of the vote with 50 percent of the results in. That victory is worrying many members of the Democratic establishment that there may be no path to stop Sanders before the party's convention in July.

Though it's not yet possible to project second place, third place and beyond with just 50 percent of the vote in, Sanders will catapult to a lead in national convention delegates with momentum heading into Saturday's South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday on March 3. As a result, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign joined the many voices raising the alarm that Sanders could end up squandering Democrats' chance to unseat President Trump in November.

“You have to think of Bernie Sanders and AOC as being similar people. They talk in visionary terms that have no factual meaning but they are emotionally powerful,” Gingrich said

“They basically go around chanting slogans as though they were real. Sanders could never deliver on the things he is promising but, frankly, to his followers, they don’t care.”

