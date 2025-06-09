Newt Gingrich believes Biden's use of autopen could become 'biggest scandal in American history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that the Biden cognitive cover-up could become the "biggest scandal in American history," telling "My View" host Lara Trump that having unknown forces exercising presidential powers behind the scenes would dwarf even the Watergate scandal that doomed Richard Nixon.

"The reason is, sometime, I'd think it's probably in 2023… Joe Biden was no longer there, and that means that other people were exercising the power of the presidency without any constitutional limitations, and I really think the key is not to look at Biden, but to look the various Obama people who had infiltrated that system…" Gingrich said.

"The one I find the most interesting is that on one day after the election, he commuted 2,400 people. Now you know he didn't have a clue. Somebody was running the autopen. Somebody was giving them instructions and somebody was making deals somewhere. That's just a tiny example of how bad it was."

Gingrich said the key is to discover the identities of the various people who may have abused power.

At the backdrop of the ordeal, he said, was the decay of the president and the use of his identity as a front for the decisions that may have happened at the hands of some members of his administration behind the scenes, which he proceeded to call "elder abuse."

President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the viability of Biden's pardons, insisting that they are void since the former president may not have known what he was signing with the automated device.

He called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead an investigation into whether certain individuals working for the former president conspired to deceive the public about his mental state while also exercising his presidential responsibilities by using an autopen.

Biden released a statement following the probe's announcement, blasting the investigation as a "distraction."

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," Biden said.

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations."

Members of the mainstream media have also scrutinized the former administration for failing to be transparent about Biden's decline, though many were reluctant to report on the topic throughout his administration.

CNN's Jake Tapper, who once rebuked Lara Trump for raising concerns about Biden's cognitive abilities in 2020, has since admitted to insufficiently reporting on the ordeal and went on to co-author a damning book about the decline called "Original Sin."

The CNN anchor went on to apologize to Trump.

Fox News' Greg Wehner, Madeline Coggins and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.