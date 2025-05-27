Lara Trump reveals story behind CNN anchor Jake Tapper's 'a little bit too late' apology

Since releasing the damning book on the Biden presidency "Original Sin" earlier in May, CNN anchor Jake Tapper has faced scrutiny for his past coverage of former President Joe Biden's alleged decline in office.

Although Tapper has admitted to insufficiently reporting on Biden’s health concerns, the CNN anchor went on to apologize to Fox News host Lara Trump, whom he previously rebuked for raising concerns in 2020.

While Trump does "appreciate" the apology, she said "it feels a little bit too late."

"Jake Tapper saying that this is like a Watergate-level type of situation, now that he played a role in it, it feels a little bit too late to me. I do appreciate that he did keep his word, though, and has come out and said that I was right," Trump said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

TAPPER CLAIMS BIDEN DECLINE COVER-UP ‘MAYBE EVEN WORSE THAN WATERGATE’

Trump said Tapper called her about two months ahead of the release of "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." During the call, he told Trump he would apologize on TV for his exchange with Trump in October 2020 on CNN.

During an October 2020 episode of "State of the Union," Trump raised concerns about then-candidate Biden’s mental acuity, but Tapper quickly rebuked her for her comments.

"I think you were mocking his stutter," Tapper said, in part, at the time. "And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline."

Five years later, Tapper admitted Trump was "right," reiterating the admission during an appearance on " Piers Morgan Uncensored " this week.

"Knowing what we know now, and looking back on that interview, which I feel tremendous humility about, she [Lara Trump] was right, and I was wrong. I did not see, in the moments he was having, I did not see that as cognitive decline," Tapper said during Monday's show, claiming that the Biden cover-up was "worse" than the Watergate scandal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Tapper has been vocal about his prior reporting, Trump argued he cannot "discount his role" in the unfolding Biden presidency scandal.

"No matter how much he wants to come out now and say, 'You know what, we're going to start calling the shots like we see them actually now.' It's too late," Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"You can't do this time and time again to people and continue to lie to people in the way they did and think that you're going to get any different result. It's the reason Donald Trump is in the White House right now," she continued.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.