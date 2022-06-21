Former Speaker of the House: This bill would lead to a 'totalitarian left-wing mindset'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the Civics Secures Democracy Act and what it could mean for education if passed.

NEWT GINGRICH: Look, that bill is crazy. No Republican should be for it. And as many Republicans as necessary should guarantee it will be filibustered in the Senate and never leave. That is the kind of bill which gives the Washington bureaucrats the ability to impose on local parents and local families, radical values. And I’m frankly astonished that any Republican would agree to cosponsor that bill and I think it is an open invitation to further creating a totalitarian left-wing mindset where they are going to tell us how we think, how we behave, what we are allowed to do.

CAROL SWAIN: WOKENESS HAS DESTROYED AMERICAN COLLEGES, TURNED THEM INTO ‘INDOCTRINATION CENTERS’

It is totally wrong. I was shocked to discover it was introduced, and I certainly hope that the handful of Republicans who are currently cosponsors will withdraw their names and I hope folks back home will call them and demand that they withdraw to put names.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: