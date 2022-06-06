Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Newt Gingrich labels Biden the second-worst president in American history

Newt Gingrich said the White House is out of touch with how 'expensive' and 'dangerous' the country has become

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden is the ‘second worst’ president in American history: Newt Gingrich Video

Biden is the ‘second worst’ president in American history: Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich discusses the competency of the Biden administration on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newt Gingrich labeled Joe Biden is the ‘second-worst president’ in American history and said the White House doesn't understand "the real world" Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: BIDEN PUNISHING LAW-ABIDING AMERICANS FOR PROBLEMS WASHINGTON CREATED

NEWT GINGRICH: I think it's not fair to say that he's the worst president. I think Buchanan, who got us into the Civil War, still has that title. But it would be fair to say that Biden may be the second-worst president in American history, at least in terms of his destructive effect. You know, my wife … went out Saturday, filled up her car, came home in a state of shock. She paid $104.50 to fill up her car. Now, I don't care how often Joe Biden goes on comedy shows, and I understand he'll be on a comedy show Wednesday night. First of all, it's not funny when you can't find infant formula and you can't pay for gas and you can't afford food and crime's going up in your city. But second, that's the real world the White House doesn't understand. You know, you're not eating in the White House mess and you don't have Air Force One taking you somewhere. The world's gotten to be very expensive and very dangerous. And Biden seems to have no clue about what's going on around him. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Newt Gingrich: Biden has no clue the world has gotten very expensive and very dangerous Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.