Biden to deliver primetime address on mass shootings, guns

President Biden will address the nation on mass shootings and his push for gun control legislation, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden's Thursday evening address will focus "on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," according to the White House.

Biden's address comes as Congress is debating the Protect Our Kids Act, an expansive piece of gun control legislation that Democrats argue is common sense, while Republicans say it is unconstitutional.

The renewed push for gun control legislation comes after a pair of mass shootings killed 31 people in recent weeks. Ten Americans were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting in New York in early April, and 19 children and two teachers were killed at an Uvlade, Texas, elementary school last week.

Biden is expected to appeal to Republicans during his address. He has discounted some Republicans as unreasonable on the issue, however. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the "reasonable ones," Biden said.

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name, will we do what we know in our gut what needs to be done?" Biden said last week.

"We have to act. Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," he added.