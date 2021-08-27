Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich: Biden’s Afghanistan disaster shows he’s ‘incompetent’: ‘It’s an astonishing outcome’

Gingrich outlined on "The Ingraham Angle" what steps Congress should take next in response to Biden's Kabul airport debacle

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich knocks Biden's Afghanistan crisis on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke candidly on Thursday’s "The Ingraham Angle" about what he viewed as an "astonishing" failure by President Biden in Afghanistan. He also outlined for host Laura Ingraham what steps Congress should take next in response to the Kabul airport disaster.

PHOTO OF BIDEN FROM AFGHANISTAN NEWS CONFERENCE GOES VIRAL: ‘A DEFINING IMAGE’

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, this is an unusual circumstance. We have not seen a president this incompetent, we haven’t seen a president surrender to an enemy in the way that Joe Biden has.

And he’s allowed a 7th century tribal group to defeat the most powerful country in the 21st century. It’s an astonishing outcome.

So I think the Congress, if they actually cared about America, and wanted to put America first rather than partisan politics, both the House and Senate would go into special sessions – one, to hold hearings and really try to get at the truth. 

Two, I think, to insist on firing an entire group of people. You can’t, as a practical matter, fire the president, but the national security adviser, the secretary of state, secretary of defense, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, commander of the Central Command …

I mean, we’ve learned that the system has failed.

