California Democrats uncertain about Kamala Harris’ potential run for governor

Some California delegates are questioning Harris’s appeal after her presidential loss

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris self-imposes deadline for California's Governor race Video

Kamala Harris self-imposes deadline for California's Governor race

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Charlie Hurt and Fox News contributor Steve Hilton discuss Kamala Harris setting a deadline for her bid to be California's next governor. 

Some California Democrats are unsure about former Vice President Kamala Harris launching a gubernatorial bid in her home state following her loss to President Donald Trump, according to reports. 

"I think she’d be fine. I mean, she’s already been a state leader, right?" Denise Robb, a Democratic Party delegate from Pasadena, told the Washington Post. "It’s just that she lost the presidential race and she’s been almost — gone. We don’t hear from her. We don’t see her."

The Post and The New York Times reported on Sunday that activists and delegates within the party weren't all in on the former vice president, who has held statewide office in California before as attorney general and a U.S. senator. Harris delivered a 3-minute video speech at a gathering of thousands of California Democrats over the weekend, with other gubernatorial candidates in attendance. 

"I don’t think she should get into the campaign for governor," Mark Gracyk, a delegate from San Diego, told the Times. "The working class would say, ‘Oh there she is again, she has the support of the elites.’"

Kamala Harris, California Democratic convention

Some Democrats are not sold on former VP Kamala Harris launching a bid for governor in California, as the former VP delivered a short video address at the California Democratic convention over the weekend. (Center: (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images), Background: (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

The former vice president has made a handful of public appearances since her 2024 election loss, including a speech that criticized Trump's first 100 days in office in early May.

Amanda Day, a delegate from Merced, told the Post that her support for Harris in the 2024 election didn't automatically mean she would support the former VP for governor, should she choose to run. Day also noted that Harris' past as a state attorney general might cause a problem for her. 

"I liked her as a presidential candidate, but it was a different job," Day said. "Coming back to California is a whole other story. She has history here."

Ayo Banjo, a delegate from Santa Cruz, told the Times that she wanted to understand where Harris stands right now.

California Dems

Supporters of the Democratic Party cheer on candidates at the Calif. Democratic convention at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA. ((Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

"I wonder where her priorities are, and where she’s at right now," Banjo said. "I do support her and think that she’s great, but right now I have more questions than answers."

Former Democratic lawmaker Katie Porter, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are among the other Democrats who have launched a bid for California governor.

Villaraigosa has charged that Harris and Becerra, who both served in the Biden administration, were involved in a cover-up of Biden's decline while in office, citing the new book, "Original Sin," which delves into the scandal.

HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra speaks at hearing on Capitol Hill

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"Now, we have come to learn this cover-up includes two prominent California politicians who served as California Attorney General – one who is running for Governor and another who is thinking about running for Governor," he said in a statement. 

"Those who were complicit in the cover-up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people. I call on Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra to do just that – and make themselves available to voters and the free press because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered," Villaraigosa continued.

Harris is set to decide her next move by the end of the summer.

Former Vice President Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.