New Yorker mag lionizes Fauci in political cartoon as 'America's lifeguard,' Twitter cringes

The New Yorker has taken glorifying Dr. Anthony Fauci to a whole new level with a political cartoon that is raising eyebrows on social media.

Fauci emerged as a national figure with the coronavirus pandemic while serving in the Trump administration, and he was lionized by the media for what his fans say was his sober leadership.

While he's long had his critics, news organizations are circling the wagons for the now-top Biden White House adviser after recently publicized emails from the early months of the pandemic. The messages showed he was warned the virus could have been the result of gain-of-function research that leaked from a Wuhan lab, although his public remarks pushed the notion the virus developed naturally, and he privately expressed skepticism toward the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Regardless of his recent controversies, The New Yorker offered a visual presentation of its deference for the medical bureaucrat that didn't sell with critics.

"America’s lifeguard, illustrated by Barry Blitt," the magazine tweeted on Monday.

"He let China p--- in the pool and made us swim in it. Nice lifeguard," political commentator Bryan Dean Wright wrote.

"This would be nauseating even if Fauci weren't a g-----n liar," columnist Jim Treacher tweeted.

"I still think this is a dumb religion," Daily Wire editor Jon Brown quipped.

"Is the massive head a metaphor?" Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross asked.

"Fauci worship ought to be looked down on, it's utterly embarrassing (especially in swimsuit form!)" Reason staff editor Liz Wolfe argued.

Fauci has remained defiant as GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill call for him to resign for his various flip-flops and questions over whether the National Institutes of Health either directly or indirectly funded the research that could have sparked the pandemic.

In recent interviews, Fauci suggested that his critics are attacking science itself while defending himself in third-person.

"Because all of the things I have spoken about consistently, from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science," Fauci said on MSNBC. "Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was pushback against me, so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science, and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that."