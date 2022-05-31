NYT reporter tweets everyone she knows wishes they could raise their kids outside of America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi tweeted on Tuesday that everyone she knows now wants to raise their children outside the United States.

In what appeared to be a response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, Fassihi claimed that people she knows are now saying they would prefer to raise their kids outside America.

"I'm a child of immigrants. When I was a kid, everyone I knew wished they could raise their children in America. Now, everyone I know wishes they could raise their children outside of America," the Times' United Nations reporter tweeted.

Fassihi’s New York Times colleagues echoed similar thoughts over the past week following the shooting including Paul Krugman claiming that conservatives believe mass shootings are an 'acceptable price’ to their politics.

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST CALLS FOR ‘NONSTOP PARADE OF LAWS’ TO RESTRICT GUN ACCESS

While Fassihi limited replies to her tweet, one comment came from Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah who agreed with her comment.

"This is real," Attiah tweeted.

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER CLAIMS THE SECOND AMENDMENT WAS ‘REINTERPRETED’ TO INCLUDE INDIVIDUAL GUN RIGHTS

Contrary their anecdotal tweets, hundreds of thousands of migrants are crossing the border into the United States. Over Memorial Day weekend, 4,000 migrants illegally crossed the border via the Rio Grande Valley. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 1,219,920 migrants have encountered Border Patrol agents in 2022 so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington Post published numerous articles criticizing the Second Amendment and Republicans in the wake of the horrific shooting. On Tuesday, a reporter published an analysis that claimed conservatives "reinterpreted" the Second Amendment to create an individual right to own guns.

"The interpretation that the Second Amendment extends to individuals’ rights to own guns only became mainstream in 2008, when the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark gun case, District of Columbia vs. Heller, that Americans have a constitutional right to own guns in their homes, knocking down the District’s handgun ban," staff writer Amber Phillips wrote.