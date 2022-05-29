New York Times columnist calls for ‘nonstop parade of laws’ to restrict gun access

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Sunday, the New York Times published an op-ed calling for the U.S. government to pass "nonstop parade" of gun control laws to restrict gun ownership.

Columnist Charles Blow, argued that "no one law or single package of laws will be enough to solve America’s gun violence problem."

Instead, he suggested the solution is for Congress to pass many laws restricting gun access.

"The solution will have to be a nonstop parade of laws, with new ones passed as they are deemed necessary, ad infinitum," he wrote.

The column titled, "The Hard Truth: Gun Safety Must be Everything Republicans Fear," slammed Democrats for not coming out against gun ownership more overtly.

"​​When I hear Democratic politicians contorting their statements, so it sounds like they’re promoting gun ownership while also promoting gun safety, I’m not only mystified, I’m miffed," Blow wrote. "Why can’t everyone just be upfront? We have too many guns. We need to begin to get some of them out of circulation. That may include gun buybacks, but it must include no longer selling weapons of war to civilians."

President Biden said the Second Amendment is not ‘absolute’ and hinted that popular 9mm handguns should be banned in a Memorial Day speech Monday.

Blow said he is "on the same page" with Republicans who believe gun laws are a "slippery slope".

"They see the passage of gun safety laws as a slippery slope that could lead to more sweeping laws and even, one day, national gun registries, insurance requirements and bans. I see the same and I actively hope for it," Blow wrote. "Individual laws, like federal universal background checks and bans on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, will most likely make a dent, but they cannot end gun violence. Invariably, more mass shootings will occur that none of those laws would have prevented."

"Gun culture is a canard and a corruption," Blow continued. "We have to stop all the lies. We have to stop the lie that fewer gun restrictions make us safer."

"And we have to stop the lie that gun safety can be accomplished by one law or a few of them rather than an evolving slate of them," he added.

Blow has previously argued that the Supreme Court is an ‘instrument of oppression,' criticized President Biden’s pledge to defund the police (after previously expressing support for defunding the police), and said he was "personally devastated" that then-President Trump increased support among black and LGBT voters in the 2020 election.

The White House, Congressional Democrats, and some Republicans have expressed openness to passing gun control legislation. Canada's government recently announced legislation to ban handgun ownership and enact mandatory buybacks of ‘assault style weapons’.