New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones sparks backlash for 'doxxing' Free Beacon reporter

New York Times magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones posted on Twitter the personal contact information of a reporter who was asking her for comment about the newspaper's latest internal drama.

Hannah-Jones tweeted out an email from Washington Free Beacon associate editor Aaron Sibarium on Saturday that included his phone number. Sibarium contacted Hannah-Jones about tweets where she used the "n-word," in spite of the newspaper's own, apparently shifting guidelines against ever using such racially charged language, regardless of context.

Commonly known as "doxxing," posting another person's private information without his or her permission is a violation of Twitter's terms of service.

Hannah-Jones was aware she had posted Sibarium's phone number to her more than 518,000 followers, and she left up it up for more than a day before deleting it.

"@aaronsibarium is apparently trying to scour Black NYT employees Twitter accounts to find them using the N-word in response to Don McNeil's resignation, which is asinine on its face but also, homie, I don't use the N-word causually [sic] so this is all he came up with. Keep trying tho," she tweeted.

Hannah-Jones took down the message after the Free Beacon complained, although Times spokesman Eileen Murphy told the news site that her posting of Sibarium's number had been inadvertent.

However, Hannah-Jones wrote back, "Girl," to someone who noted Sibarium's email had his phone number and mocked the idea Hannah-Jones would call him. Hannah-Jones has since deleted that tweet as well.

Sibarium told Fox News that while he didn't receive any overt threats, he got upwards of 20 messages and calls after Hannah-Jones doxxed him, including one calling him a "racist piece of s--t."

"The conduct speaks for itself," Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson told Fox News when asked about Hannah-Jones.

Hannah-Jones and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

Criticism of Hannah-Jones and support for Sibarium flooded in after his report Monday night that included the doxxing detail.

It's another embarrassing episode for the outspoken liberal reporter, who's also said destroying property is "not violence," pushed a conspiracy theory about fireworks in New York City, and said there is a distinction between being "politically black" and "racially black."

Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her controversial "1619 Project," which has come under fire from historians for pushing a misleading narrative about the ties of slavery to the American Revolution, among other inaccuracies.

Sibarium's story focused mainly on a private Facebook group for current and former New York Times staffers, where they fiercely debated the recent resignation of science reporter Donald McNeil, Jr.

McNeil was forced out nearly two years after an incident in Peru where he used the "n-word," albeit while responding to a teenager inquiring whether a student should have been suspended for saying it.

Despite McNeil's respected reporting record and the seeming mildness of his offense, the Free Beacon's reporting showed an intense divide in the Facebook group over his fate. After former labor reporter Steven Greenhouse wondered why there wasn't more newsroom solidarity with McNeil, who once fought against benefit freezes for unionized Times employees, crossword editor Deb Amlen said there wasn't enough attention on those McNeil "harmed."

"NYT is every bit the identity politics-riven hellhole it seems to be," conservative writer Varad Mehta tweeted about the story.

The episode marks another example of liberal staffers creating headaches at the Gray Lady. In June, an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., about using federal troops to quell violent uprisings in American cities sparked an uproar that ultimately led to opinion editor James Bennet losing his job.

Sibarium isn't the only Free Beacon reporter to get doxxed by a liberal media figure in recent months. CNN's Asha Rangappa's posted the contact information for intern Alex Nester in August after the latter reached out for comment on a story.

