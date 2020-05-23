NYT reporter, in now-deleted tweet, claims there's 'a difference between being politically black and racially black'

New York Times correspondent Nikole Hannah-Jones caught a flurry of attention Friday after attempting to distinguish between being "politically black and racially black."

"There is a difference between being politically black and being racially black. I am not defending anyone but we all know this and should stop pretending that we don't," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Hannah-Jones later said she deleted the tweet because it wasn't "clearly written."

"So, the point I was trying to make, though apparently not well, is being born black does not necessitate being politically black. And it’s strange that people are appearing to argue there’s no such thing as black politics when there are entire courses on it," she said.

Her comments came amid controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden's claim earlier Friday that someone "ain't black" if they have trouble deciding between him and President Trump in an election.

Hannah-Jones denied that her tweet was specifically about Biden. "My tweet was not an argument about Biden or his politics," she said.

Hannah-Jones previously won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary that she included in the Times' 1619 project on slavery.