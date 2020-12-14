The New York Times still hasn't covered Eric Swalwell's Chinese spy scandal

The New York Times has yet to cover the growing controversy surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

Early last week, Axios published a bombshell report that a woman named Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, forged ties with Swalwell while he was a city council member in Dublin, Calif. According to the report, Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign and placed an intern in his office. Fang reportedly forged other ties with Democratic politicians, even engaging in sexual relations with at least two Midwestern mayors.

Swalwell reportedly cut ties with Fang in 2015 after the FBI gave him a defensive briefing.

The Times, which won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the Russia investigation that pushed the collusion narrative between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, has yet to touch the Swalwell story, according to search results on the paper's website.

SWALWELL EXTENDS SILENCE ON INTERACTIONS WITH SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY

The paper did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Swalwell, who repeatedly made claims about President Trump being a Russian "agent," has repeatedly refused to explain the extent of his personal ties to Fang, leaving the question of whether he had sexual relations with the alleged Chinese spy open-ended.

Since the Axios story broke, there have been growing calls from GOP lawmakers for Swalwell to step down as a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Despite the escalating controversy, there has been minimal coverage from the mainstream media.

Both CNN and MSNBC have dedicated no more than five minutes to the story during the entire week. On the broadcast networks, only ABC spent roughly two minutes covering the Chinese espionage on "Good Morning America," while CBS and NBC have completely avoided the subject.