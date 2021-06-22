New York Times edits Carl Nassib headline amid uproar: He was an 'NFL everyman' 'Then he came out as gay'

The New York Times was under fire for a headline that suggested that Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib was no longer an "NFL everyman" because he came out as gay.

Nassib shocked the sports world on Monday after he revealed his sexuality, making him the first openly gay active NFL player in the league's history. The announcement was widely celebrated on social media by his team, fans, and other athletes and celebrities.

However, the Times raised eyebrows with its report on Tuesday with the headline, "Carl Nassib was an NFL everyman. Then he came out as gay."

Critics slammed the "f---ed up" headline on social media.

"This, too, is homophobia," The Center for Cultural Power reacted.

"This is both shocking because it’s so over the top but also very much in line with the NYT’s extensive anti-gay history," author Saeed Jones wrote.

"I had to wait until college to tell my parents I'd never be an everyman," TV writer Benjamin Siemon quipped.

"When we say society criminalizes gayness, this is what we mean," journalist Ernest Owens tweeted.

"Embarrassing, @nytimes," CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla scolded the Gray Lady.

The Times has since quietly changed the headline to, "Carl Nassib, the First Openly Gay N.F.L. Player, Has Been a Football Everyman."

The article did not include an editor's note acknowledging the change.