Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The New York Times
Published

New York Times edits Carl Nassib headline amid uproar: He was an 'NFL everyman' 'Then he came out as gay'

'Embarrassing," CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla reacted

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Media top headlines June 22 Video

Media top headlines June 22

The Washington Posted getting panned for report on Stacey Abrams and Democrats’ ‘evolution' on voter ID, Dave Portnoy bashing ‘dishonest loser’ who ignored Barstool Fund in criticism of the founder, and Meghan McCain being troubled by Biden’s abortion stance round out today’s top media headlines

The New York Times was under fire for a headline that suggested that Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib was no longer an "NFL everyman" because he came out as gay. 

Nassib shocked the sports world on Monday after he revealed his sexuality, making him the first openly gay active NFL player in the league's history. The announcement was widely celebrated on social media by his team, fans, and other athletes and celebrities. 

However, the Times raised eyebrows with its report on Tuesday with the headline, "Carl Nassib was an NFL everyman. Then he came out as gay."

NEW YORK TIMES' SCRIBE MAGGIE HABERMAN CAN'T QUIT TRUMP, LARGELY IGNORES BIDEN

Critics slammed the "f---ed up" headline on social media. 

"This, too, is homophobia," The Center for Cultural Power reacted.

"This is both shocking because it’s so over the top but also very much in line with the NYT’s extensive anti-gay history," author Saeed Jones wrote.

"I had to wait until college to tell my parents I'd never be an everyman," TV writer Benjamin Siemon quipped.

"When we say society criminalizes gayness, this is what we mean," journalist Ernest Owens tweeted.

"Embarrassing, @nytimes," CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla scolded the Gray Lady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times has since quietly changed the headline to, "Carl Nassib, the First Openly Gay N.F.L. Player, Has Been a Football Everyman."

The article did not include an editor's note acknowledging the change. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.