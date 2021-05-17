NY Public Radio host Bob Garfield fired over 'pattern' of bullying

It was announced on Monday that New York Public Radio host Bob Garfield was fired over his alleged "pattern" of bullying.

A spokesperson for New York Public Radio confirmed Garfield's termination with Fox News.

"New York Public Radio has terminated the employment of Bob Garfield, co-host of ‘On the Media,’ as a result of a pattern of behavior that violated NYPR's anti-bullying policy," WNYC began a lengthy statement. "This decision was made following a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator that found that he had violated the policy."

According to the statement, Garfield was the subject of another investigation last year involving a violation of the same policy, which "resulted in disciplinary action, a warning about the potential consequences if the behavior continued, and a meaningful opportunity to correct it."

Brooke Gladstone, co-host of "On the Media," will take over the show going forward, the statement announced.

"We recognize Bob's contributions to our industry and our listeners. We also affirm NYPR's commitment to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for our employees, guests and listeners," WNYC wrote.

Details of his conduct remain unknown, but Garfield is speaking out against the "bullying" allegations.

"I was fired not for ‘bullying’ per se, but for yelling in 5 meetings over 20 years," Garfield tweeted Monday evening. "Anger mismanagement, sorry to say. But in all cases, the provocations were just shocking. In time, the story will emerge...and it is tragic. On the Media was the pride and joy of my career."

Garfield went on to urge another Twitter user who suggested boycotting the radio station to continue supporting "On the Media" or WNYC.

"I have an employment dispute that will be dealt with in the proper venues. But the work of WNYC and OTM is priceless. Please continue your support," Garfield wrote.