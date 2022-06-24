Expand / Collapse search
New Texas Rep. Mayra Flores on Roe v. Wade reversal: 'We have to start valuing life'

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday to reverse Roe v. Wade

Fox News Staff
Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, argues a lack of respect for life has contributed to the crime crisis in America.

Newly sworn-in Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, said the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade is a "big win" for her community in South Texas as well as America as a whole. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Flores stressed the importance of respecting life and suggested teaching children the value of life could reduce America's crime rate.

REP. MAYRA FLORES: This is a dream come true for me, for South Texas. In South Texas, we're pro-life, somos provida. So this was a big win for us in South Texas, but also for our country. And we have to start respecting life. We have to start valuing life. And the reason why I believe we have so much crime in our country is because we stopped respecting life. And if we start focusing and raising our children to value life in the womb, I really do believe that this would help us decrease crime in our country. And again, this was a big win for us, especially in South Texas, because we are big pro-life.

